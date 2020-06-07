Hungary, Germany to lift travel restrictions to each other's citizens

By Trend





Hungary and Germany will lift travel restrictions for each other's citizens from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Germany is our biggest trading partner. Many Hungarians work in Germany. Their employment and contact with their families have encountered very serious difficulties in the recent period," Szijjarto said in a video message.

Germany's management of the pandemic has proven to be effective, the minister said, adding that this provides an opportunity to lift restrictions on passenger traffic between the two countries.

German nationals will be allowed entry into Hungary, and Hungarians who return home from Germany are exempt from the quarantine obligations, according to the minister.

In another development, travel restrictions between Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had been completely lifted starting from Friday.