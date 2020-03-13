Health benefits of dark chocolate

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

No matter how stuffed you are after the main course you always have room for a chocolate bar. Whether it’s a cheesecake or homemade ice cream, chocolate makes everything much better.

Chocolate history finds its origin in the Aztec period. BC. The Aztecs believed that cacao seeds were the gift of Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom.

They consumed chocolate for medicinal purposes. It was only later that it became popular as a foodstuff. To the ancient Mayans, it was the Food of the Gods.

In the early 16th century the Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés brought chocolate to Europe where it for a long time remained a luxury for the rich people.This delicious sweet treat is enjoyed by billions of people around the globe.

At the same time, chocolate has long been associated with conditions such as weight gain, diabetes and heart diseases. While some people may try to avoid tucking into chocolate, this delicious treat has a number of health benefits.

If you're a sweet tooth, you'll probably jump for joy at this delicious finding. So, the next time you eat a piece of chocolate, you won't feel guilty about it.

Dark chocolate is rich in minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. The cocoa in dark chocolate also contains high level of antioxidants.

Chocolate may also lower cholesterol levels and prevent memory decline. It can also improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

It may sound too good to be true, but eating dark chocolate can help you lose weight. It slows down the digestive process and make you feel fuller for longer periods of time.

Many dieticians also believe that chocolate helps avoid the temptation to indulge in larger amounts of other snacks. Besides, dark chocolate is full of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are plant-based fats that boost metabolism.

Some people do tend to gain weight when under stress. Stress causes a spike in the level of cortisol, a steroid hormone that increases blood sugar and facilitates the metabolism of fat.

Consuming little dark chocolate increases endorphin and serotonin levels in your brain, which can help to reduce feelings of anxiety.

Let's talk about skincare for a minute! They say our skin is a true reflection of health because it's the last place to get nutrition.

Cocoa extract may offer a protective effect against wrinkles or dark spots on the skin. Some studies have pointed out that flavonols in dark chocolate improve skin hydration and thickness.

Rich in vitamins A, B1, C, D and E, iron and calcium, it nourishes your skin and prevents ageing.

Chocolate mask, scrub, massage cream and other chocolate-based beauty products will make your skin look younger and smoother.



