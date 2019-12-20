Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

By Azernews





Most people know the age-old health aphorism: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." As it turns out, an apple a day really may keep you healthy and energized.

Crunchy, sweet and satisfying, apple is one of the most cultivated and consumed fruits in the world.

Apple is undisputed favorite fruit among Azerbaijanis. Every year, locals make delicious apple jam that won't left anyone indifferent.

The city of Guba is famous for the fact that the most delicious apples are grown here in Azerbaijan. The autumn season begins with the harvest - the best varieties of apples are carefully collected in boxes and sent not only to the domestic market, but also exported to the nearest countries.

Apple is a symbol of Guba region. Everything there is devoted to this juicy fruit. There are more than 40 different varieties of apples there.

Moreover, apple Festival is celebrated annually in Guba since 2012. The festival features Azerbaijani fruit-cuisine, mainly the apples from Guba.

At the holiday, exhibitions are held where gardeners demonstrate different varieties of apples and various products from them.

Farmers and gardeners bring to the festival their best apples, to compete in various competitions, such as the biggest apple or the most delicious apple jam.

The annual festival attracts visitors from across the country and foreign travelers.

Scientifically known to be full of minerals and vitamins, apples have powerful health benefits as they can protect against serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more.

Their high fiber content has been shown to help improve cholesterol levels. These juicy fruits are high in fiber and Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C and many others. Apples are also low in calories and have no fat.

It is almost impossible to overestimate the beneficial properties of an apple for a person: this is a real treasure trove of vitamins and trace elements, the balance of which in the body contributes to its rejuvenation and is the basis of strong immunity.

Apple protects brain cells against oxidative stress and might help stave off Alzheimer's disease.

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has concluded that apple consumption reduces pancreatic cancer risk by 23 percent. Moreover, the peel of apples contains compounds that prevent the growth of cancer cells in the liver, breast and colon.

Apples are also useful for the prevention of high cholesterol. Even if the level is already elevated, the consumption of apples leads to its decrease.

After all, the soluble fiber contained in apples binds fats in the intestines, which protects against cholesterol and contributes to its reduction. If you eat two apples a day, you can quickly reduce cholesterol levels by 16 percent, while the apple diet reduces cholesterol in the blood by 30 percent.

Sour apples are richer in Vitamin C, they have a beneficial effect on the immune system, strengthen the walls of blood vessels, reduce their permeability to toxins, relieve swelling, and promote rapid recovery after a long illness.

Eating at least one apple a day protects against the formation of gallstones. Apples contribute to the prevention of gallbladder disease: with a mild choleretic effect, they help prevent cholelithiasis and cholecystitis.

If you already have problems with the gall bladder, then do not forget to drink fresh apple juice - half a glass or a glass 15-30 minutes before meals.

The benefits of baked apples are no less than freshly picked from a branch. Baked apples are a healthy dessert. First of all, baked apples are recommended for people suffering from digestive problems, constipation and dysbiosis.

During heat treatment, this fruit loses some of the vitamins, but is much better absorbed by the body, which ultimately leads to more efficient restoration of the blood and lymph composition, as well as the rapid absorption of bacteria in the intestines.

This property of baked apples is especially valuable during the rehabilitation period after abdominal operations, as well as in gastritis and gastric ulcer.

In the autumn and winter, the time of multiple acute respiratory infections, baked apples quickly reduce cough and relieve sore throat.

However, eating too many apples can have negative consequences, such as blood sugar spikes, allergic reaction and much more.








