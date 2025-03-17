Well-known writer presents his book in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



A book "1000000 Codes of Intelligence" by writer and publicist Aydin Taghiyev, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, has been presented at Nizami Cinema Center.

Representatives of culture, art and other guests attended the ceremony. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs and the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Well-known scientists, parliamentarians, intellectuals, pen pals of the writer, media representatives and book lovers attended the book presentation.

At the presentation, Aydin Taghiyev spoke about the purpose, content and main idea of ????the book.

The writer stated that his third book aims to instil a deep way of thinking in readers and increase their intellectual potential. Noting that he wrote the book with readers of all age categories in mind, the author gave a detailed explanation of the various sections in the work.

Later, scientists, intellectuals, writers, as well as people who contributed to the creation of the book and the team that carried out the organizational issues of the event, made speeches. The guests spoke about the scientific and philosophical value of the book and highly appreciated the author's creativity. It was noted that "1000000 Codes of Intelligence" is not only a book, but also a work that brings a new perspective to human thought.

In the conclusion, Aydin Taghiyev presented his books to the readers.

Aydin Taghiyev is the author of the "First Victory March" and "Homeland March". The list of authors' books include "Fathers for the sake of a great cause" and "101 Martyrs of the Great Victory" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.