Heydar Aliyev Center holds round table dedicated to national fashion industry

By Laman Ismayilova



A round table dedicated to the development of the national fashion industry has been Heydar Aliyev Center as part of the "Creative Azerbaijan" event organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It was noted that at the event, Deputy Minister Murad Huseynov provided information on the activities of the ministry aimed at the development of cultural and creative industries, especially the national fashion industry, within the framework of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

Honored Artist, founder of the "Fakhriya Khalafova" Fashion House, Fakhriya Khalafova, spoke about the path of development of fashion culture in the country, noting the importance of revealing new talents in this field and holding events aimed at the development of the fashion industry in the regions of the country, in addition to the capital.

After the speeches, a presentation was made on the "Creative Fashion" project of the Center for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCCI) and the round table discussions were launched.

During the roundtable, the participants extensively discussed topical topics such as the importance and development opportunities of state support mechanisms for local designers and brands, education in the field of fashion, personnel training, and professional development opportunities.