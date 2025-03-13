Culture Ministry to host int'l scientific and practical conference

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is pleased to announce an international scientific and practical conference on the theme "Protection of Ancient Human Settlements: Threats and Modern Approaches" on March 14-16.

The main purpose of the conference is to discuss new ideas and solutions for the protection, popularization and study of ancient examples of cultural heritage.

At the same time, the event is aimed at taking important measures to strengthen international and regional cooperation, developing new strategies for the protection of cultural heritage and creating mechanisms for their application.

The event will be attended by scientists, researchers, experts, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and media from a number of countries.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the themes of "Ancient Human Settlements: Cultural Heritage as the Cradle of Humanity", "Ancient Human Settlements in the Context of Changing Climate and Armed Conflicts" and "Ancient Human Settlements of Azerbaijan as Part of World Heritage".

The event will review existing international mechanisms and national efforts, identify best practices and areas for improvement.

An exhibition of exhibits discovered during excavations of ancient settlements in the territory of Azerbaijan will be organized within the framework of the conference.

The partners of the conference are the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special representative Offices of the President in Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, as well as the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.