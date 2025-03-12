Film "Paradise Dream" premiered at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Laman Ismayilova



A feature documentary film "Paradise Dream" has been premiered at Heydar Aliyev Center.

The film is timed to the 200th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Azerbaijani artist, the founder of easel painting Mirza Kadim Irevani.

The film was shot by order of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of the "Creative Azerbaijan" Action Plan.

The film tells about the life and work of Mirza Kadim Irevani, as well as the historical and cultural heritage of the ancient city of Irevan.

After the screening, the film's director of photography Elkhan Jafarov, People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov and screenwriter Yaver Rzayev expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the creation of the work.

The director of photography is Ruslan Aghazade, and the production designer is Sabuhi Atababayev.

At the same time, for the first time in the film, the symphonic mugham composition "Zabul-Segah" by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer, People’s Artist Vasif Adigozalov was used as well.