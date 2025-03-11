Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival generates great interest among music fans

By Laman Ismayilova



The 1st Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival has generated significant interest among music fans.

Organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, the festival is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of this cultural institution. The author of the idea and artistic director of the festival is the director of the Ganja Philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

As part of the festival, another evening was held at the International Mugham Center in Baku. Honored Artist Aliakhmad Ibrahimov, young performers Ayshan Mehdiyeva, Kamila Nabiyeva, Gunel Hajiyeva, Nigar Asgarova, Nuray Shushali, Nurlan Ganjali (oboe), student of the Bulbul Vocal School Ibrahim Guliyev performed in the concert program "Songs of Love", accompanied by the orchestra of the Khazar University.

The audience was delighted by the compositions "Gül?r?m güls?n", "Gülüm", "Az?rbaycan ell?ri", "Laylay", "Gec? keçdi", "M?n s?ni araram", "Az?rbaycan ell?ri", "Evl?ri var xana-xana" and "Q?zlar?n r?qsi". The performers were accompanied on the piano by the artistic director of the orchestra, Honored Artist Zulfiya Sadigova.

Another concert within the framework of the festival was held in the Ganja State Philharmonic, where People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizade, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Rustam Jafarov, Vasif Bayramov, Elmir Pishnamazzade performed accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra of the Philharmonic under the direction of conductor, People's Artist Rafael Bayramov.

The concert program included arias from the opera "Sevil", compositions "Az?rbaycan da?lar?nda", "Da?lar q?z? Reyhan" and "Ulduz".

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.