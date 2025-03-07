Heydar Aliyev Center to host event on theme "Creative Azerbaijan"

By Laman Ismayilova



An event on the theme of "Creative Azerbaijan" will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the organizational support of the Culture Ministry.

"Creative Azerbaijan" is an initiative aimed at developing cultural and creative industries (CCI), carried out within the framework of the implementation of the "Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 22, 2022.

The main goal of the project is to introduce the public to the potential of CCI in Azerbaijan and bring them to the world market. This includes cinema, animation, gaming technologies (Gametech), fashion, music, startups (Cultech) operating in the cultural sphere, and other creative areas.

The Culture Ministry has implemented a number of important events to develop the CCI, held a grant competition for non-governmental organizations to promote the development of cultural and creative industries, and launched a special scholarship program "Culture and Creative Industries". Also last year, the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative Center) was opened.

In this regard, in order to familiarize yourself with the work done in the field of CCI to date, new opportunities and support mechanisms created for business entities, as well as new goals for 2025, representatives of CCI (film and animation studios, game studios, fashion houses and designers, music producers, publishing houses and persons working in the literary field, startups and companies working in the cultural sphere, advertising and media agencies, etc.) are invited to participate in a special presentation on CCI on the topic "Creative Azerbaijan".