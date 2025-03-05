MEM?M to conduct training for library staff in Shaki

By Laman Ismayilova



The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEM?M) will hold a training for library workers in Shaki and nearby areas.

The event is organized jointly with Azerbaijan National Library and with the support of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture.

The training will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on March 6 in Shaki.

The training will contribute to the professional development of library workers, increasing their knowledge in the field of modern library management and the use of digital resources.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.