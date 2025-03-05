Baku Media Center's president attends film presentation at Nizami Cinema Centre

On March 4, the Nizami Cinema Centre presented the documentary film "In the footsteps of a trip—Great Britain," dedicated to the official visits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the United Kingdom.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the President of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, attended the film's presentation.

Speaking before the screening of the film, the project leader, well-known traveler and journalist Azer Garib said that the film, which takes viewers to the historical cities of Great Britain - London and Edinburgh - visited by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, shows the unofficial aspects of the official visit. He noted that the film also presents historical facts about the special role played by the Great Leader in the formation of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

The film was shot in London and Edinburgh. This is the fourth film in the “Following the Trail of a Trip” series dedicated to the trips of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The first film is dedicated to the Great Leader’s trip to Italy, the second to Japan, the third to China, and the fourth to Great Britain. The project highlights Heydar Aliyev’s various foreign trips and their historical significance.

The film collection "In the Footsteps of a Journey" reflects the activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at the international level, the work he did to strengthen Azerbaijan's relations with world countries, and the steps he took to increase our country's international reputation.

The creative team of the film, whose idea was conceived by Azer Garib, includes editor Ayaz Mirzayev, producer Asgar Garibzadeh, cameraman Ali Aliyev, and editing specialist Elmar Tariyeloglu.

The film was produced with the support of the national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), BP-Azerbaijan, and the CinemaPlus cinema chain.