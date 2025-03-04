Gakh to host meeting with People's Artist Zabit Nabizade

By Laman Ismayilova



A meeting with People's Artist of Azerbaijan, senior lecturer of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Zabit Nabizade will take place in Gakh Culture Center on March 5.

The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEM?M) with the support of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.

The meeting will discuss issues of teaching the art of mugham, its performance, Zabit Nabizade's concert work, as well as issues of stimulating the activities of talented youth. Guests will be presented with various mugham compositions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.