TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Mugham magic: State Orchestra of Folk Instruments enchants music lovers

03 March 2025 [14:41] - TODAY.AZ
By Laman Ismayilova

URL: http://www.today.az/news/entertainment/257405.html

Print version

Views: 222

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also