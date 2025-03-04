Theater of Young Spectators premieres new play

The ArtStudiya Theater Studio of the Azerbaijan State Academic Theater of Young Spectators has premiered the play "Mother," adapted from the acclaimed work by renowned Czech writer and playwright Karel Capek.

This poignant anti-war and anti-fascist play, written in 1938, is deeply influenced by the Spanish Civil War. It explores the intricate relationships between men eager to fight for their country and their mothers and loved ones who wish to protect them.

The play addresses themes of struggle against fascism, emotional turmoil, and suffering, conveying the message that sometimes the only option is to fight in defense of one's country.

The inspiration for the play came from the playwright's spouse, while the immediate impetus for writing it was an illustration of a widow kneeling on a battlefield. In the play, the author depicts the deceased gathering around their mother not as frightening spirits, but as gentle, familiar figures as they appeared in their homes, forever preserved in the mother’s memory—now, however, she can no longer touch them.

The production is directed by Mushvig Elmanoghlu, with set design by Shahin Huseynli and music composition by Aygul Guliyeva. The cast features Zulfiya Alhuseynova, Anar Seyfullayev, Anar Safiyev, Araz Pirimov, Ilhan Sadigov, Matlabe Abushov, and Huseyn Bayramov.

With its progressive theatrical offerings, the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators plays a significant role in shaping the artistic and aesthetic sensibilities of the younger generation.

The theater holds a prestigious position in Azerbaijani theater history. Over the years, many prominent figures in culture and the arts have maintained close collaborative relationships with the theater.

The State Theater of Young Spectators has garnered significant admiration from art lovers through its performances at international festivals, actively promoting the cultural achievements of modern Azerbaijan.

The Baku Children's Theater officially began its operations on September 20, 1928, following a decision from the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan. Notable early actors and directors included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, and others.

The Russian section of the theater was established on November 6, 1928, with a performance of the play "Five People" by N. Smirnov and S. Serbakov, while the Azerbaijani section launched on January 30, 1930, with "Against Red Tie" by N. Ivanter.

On July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators as per an order from the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment.

The theater's collective was awarded for the best antique performance at the 12th International Festival of Antique Art in Simferopol.

The group performed "Othello" at the 32nd Fajr International Festival in Iran, returning home with great acclaim.

According to decision No. 41 from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 19, 2009, the Azerbaijan State Youth Theater and the Baku Camera Theater were merged into the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. Following extensive renovations in April 2009, the theater resumed operations in a modernized building equipped with advanced technical facilities.

The theater actively engages in showcasing the cultural milestones of Azerbaijan.

It has successfully performed at various prestigious festivals, including the first Shaki International Theater Festival, the 19th "Belaya Veja" (White Castle) International Theater Festival, the inaugural International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, and the 5th International Theater Festival "Northern Meetings."

Over the years, the theater has successfully staged a variety of productions such as "Sheikh Sanan" (Huseyn Javid), "Aydin" (Jafar Jabbarli), "Road to Mekkah" (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), "Cherry Orchard" (Anton Chekhov), "Othello" (William Shakespeare), "Aesop" (Guillermo Figueredo), "Hekayati khirs gouldour basan" (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), "Victoria" (Hamsun), "The Trick of the Witch" (Y. Schwartz), "Aladdin’s Magic Lamp" (Arabic folk tale), "The Last Train or Dogs" (I. Fahmi, O. Kazimi), "Nutcracker" (E.T.A. Hoffmann), "Sleeping Beauty" (B. Marvin), "Adventures of Oliver Twist" (Charles Dickens), "My White Dove" (Tamara Valiyeva), "I Love You - MSS" (Ali Amirli), "The Destroyed Diaries" (Ilyas Afandiyev), "Romeo and Juliet" (William Shakespeare), "Pretty Fatma" (T. Valiyeva), "The Stories of Buzovna District" (Elchin), "The Tale of Prince Caspian" (K. Aghabalayev), "Alinja Tower" (Dilsuz), "Blackish Girl" (Suleyman Sani Akhundov and Abdullah Shaig), "Tale of Four Twins" (P. Panchev), "I Came, Girls" ("War" Lars Noren), "Adventures of Buratino" (A. Tolstoy), "Small Karlsson Who Lives on the Roof" (Astrid Lindgren), "Italian Happiness" (D. Fo, P. Filippo), and more.