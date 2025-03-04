Philharmonic Hall to present concerts in honor of Int'l Women’s Day

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall warmly invites you to a special concert titled "Poetry in the Harmony of Notes," performed by the Azerbaijan State String Quartet.

This remarkable event is scheduled for March 6 and will take place at Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kircha).

Dedicated to celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, this concert will beautifully intertwine poetry and music, highlighting their seamless flow and harmony, which resonate with the highest ideals of human emotion. The performances throughout the evening will convey profound inspiration through both lyrical expression and musical artistry.

On March 7, another captivating concert in honor of International Women's Day will be presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

This concert will feature the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, alongside the distinguished soloist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Nargiz Aliyarova (piano)

The program promises an exciting selection of pieces, including Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37, Hector Berlioz's "Hungarian March," and Antonín Dvo?ák's "Slavonic Dances."