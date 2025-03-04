Winners of Baku Championship 2025 announced

By Laman Ismayilova



Baku Championship 2025 has taken place at Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

The dance competition was co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association.

In the dance competition, which consisted of four parts, over 1,000 participants competed for victory in their age groups. In the first part of the contest, participants in rhythmic acrobatic dance faced off, while the second part featured participants in classical dance, show dance, and hip-hop.

The third part included dancers performing Bollywood, classical Indian, and world folk dance, and finally, the fourth part showcased participants in folk ethnic, stylized folk, and folk show dance. Competitors came from both Baku and various regions of the country.

The performances of the dancers in the "Baku Championship 2025" were evaluated by a professional jury according to set criteria, with laureates and winners being determined.

The project leader, the President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, noted said that the competition aims to present the essence of dance art, which combines elements of all art forms, to reveal the talents of children and teenagers, and to develop their creative abilities, as well as to provide an effective organization of leisure activities.

The champion of the Baku Championship 2025 in the most nominations was the NUR Dance team, under the artistic direction of Anara Suleymanli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.