Int'l art project MAMA "Mother Nature" for environmental protection presented in Bahrain

By Laman Ismayilova



The international art exhibition "Mother Nature" by MAMA has been presented at the famous Bahrain Art Center, Azernews reports. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

The "Mother Nature" exhibition, which had a successful debut at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), begins its journey with the presentation in Bahrain to spread vital messages about climate change to the world.

The exhibition, organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Center, IDEA Public Union, the RAK Art Foundation of Bahrain, and Bahrain's Ministry of Culture and Antiquities, is a call to action for the importance of environmental protection through art.

Rashid Al Khalifa, founder of the RAK Art Foundation, emphasized the significance of holding the exhibition in Bahrain, stating that the presentation of the "Mother Nature" exhibition strengthens ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange.

"By hosting the MAMA international exhibition, we enrich our local art scene further and promote global dialogue on vital issues such as environmental protection," said Rashid Al Khalifa.

Leyla Aliyeva discussed the problems arising from climate change on our planet and highlighted that the "Mother Nature" art project approaches these existing issues creatively. She noted that the call for resilience during the era of global warming has never been more urgent. She emphasized the importance of uniting efforts to protect our planet for future generations.

The exhibition features over 100 unique artworks created by 55 artists from 29 countries, alongside Rashid Al Khalifa and Leyla Aliyeva.

The MAMA "Mother Nature" international art exhibition will continue at the Bahrain Art Center until March 25. During this period, visitors will have the opportunity to explore various and important stories related to the environmental issues we currently face through examples of painting, sculpture, installation, and multimedia.