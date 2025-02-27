National Library presents virtual exhibition "February 26 – Khojaly Genocide"

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition entitled "February 26 – Khojaly Genocide".

he project is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the events in Khojaly – a tragedy that will never be erased from the history and memory of the Azerbaijani people.

The virtual exhibition presents articles published in periodicals about the Khojaly massacre committed by Armenian fascism and other terrible tragedies committed with unimaginable cruelty, about mass graves discovered in the territories liberated from occupation; photographs, as well as literature in Azerbaijani and other languages ??about the genocidal policy carried out by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, and the horrific details of the Khojaly genocide.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Some 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.