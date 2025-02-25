Independence Museum presents exhibition dedicated to Khojaly genocide

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan Independence Museum has opened an exhibition event "Eternal Return" dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

One of the witnesses of the Khojaly genocide, Nabi Aliquliyev, who was five years old at the time of the tragedy, also took part in the event. He shared his memories of that terrible night, which left an indelible mark on his childhood memory.

Professor Havva Mammadova and the sister of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Alif Hajiyev, Shukufa Zeynalova, spoke about the crimes committed by Armenian nationalists against our people.

It was emphasized that the Khojaly tragedy is part of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide that Armenian nationalists and their patrons have continued for many years against the Azerbaijani people.

Within the framework of the "Cultural Charity" project, implemented at the Azerbaijan Independence Museum since 2017, more than 200 exhibits were donated to the museum by famous artists, sculptors, and public and political figures.

This year, the painting "Scream" ("Faryad") by Azerbaijani artist Fakhraddin Gahramanli, dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy, was donated to the museum and presented to the public as part of the exhibition.

Over 35 paintings and sculptures were presented at the next exhibition. The main goal of the event was to strengthen the spirit of patriotism and perpetuate the memory of the Khojaly tragedy.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Some 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.

Students of the history and philology departments of Baku State University, cadets of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and other guests took part in the exhibition.

Note that Azerbaijan Independence Museum was founded on December 7, 1919, in Baku.

The museum houses over 20,000 exhibits displayed across six different halls.

The first hall covers Azerbaijan's history from ancient times to the 19th century. The second hall focuses on the history of the country from the late 19th century to the 20th century.

The third hall highlights the national independence movement in Southern Azerbaijan during the early 20th century. The fourth hall discusses Azerbaijan's history during times of repression and the Great Patriotic War.

The fifth hall is dedicated to the independence movement in the late 20th century and the Garabagh War. The sixth hall showcases the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The museum also offers a children's program called "We are the heirs of independence," where kids can engage in various activities while learning about the country's history in a fun way.