State Chamber Orchestra shines at Philharmonic Hall

By Laman Ismayilova



The State Chamber Orchestra has given a spectacular concert at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert entitled "W.A. Mozart - unique classical music", Trend Life reports.

Soloists Gunel Hajiyeva (soprano), Sharif Bagirov (clarinet), Nijat Mammadov (flute) performed at the concert themed "W.A. Mozart - unique classical music" under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, presenting the works of the great Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan ?ensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.