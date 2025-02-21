Weather Forecast: Azerbaijan transforms under blanket of softly falling snow

By Laman Ismayilova





Unstable weather conditions persist in Azerbaijan. Currently, snow is falling in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in most regions of the country, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Snow cover in Zagatala (Alibey) is 71 cm, in Gakh (Sarybash) - 50 cm, in Goychay - 45 cm, in Shaki - 25 cm, in Guba - 17 cm, in Shahdag and Kalbajar - 15 cm, in Lerik - 14 cm, in Lachin, Gubatly, Dashkasan, and Oguz - 12 cm, in Altyagac - 11 cm, in Shamakhi and Nakhchivan - 10 cm, in Balakan, Shusha, Shahbuz, and Haltan - 8 cm, in Khojaly, Khankendi, Sharur, and Terter - 7 cm, in Imishli, Fuzuli, Ismayilli, and Agdam - 6 cm, in Zardab, Tovuz, and Gabala - 5 cm, in Gusar, Yardimli, Julfa, Gobustan, Agstafa, and Goycha - 3 cm, in Jalilabad, Shabran, Agsu, and Naftalan - 1 cm, and in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula - 7 cm.

A northwest wind is observed, and according to the orange warning in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, wind speeds have increased to 25 m/s. The wave height in the Caspian Sea is 5.1 meters.

The minimum air temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is 3° Celsius, in the lowland areas - 1° Celsius, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - -9° Celsius, and in the mountainous regions - down to -15° Celsius.