Mexican artists demonstrate their art works in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



Mexican artists have demonstrated their art pieces in Azerbaijan National History Museum.

Representatives of diplomatic missions, science and culture, creative intelligentsia and youth attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, the museum director, Academician Naila Valikhanli emphasized the importance of cultural and historical ties between Azerbaijan and Mexico. She pointed out that Azerbaijan is well acquainted with the work of Mexican artists.

Since the 1950s, Azerbaijani artists have maintained ties with their Mexican colleagues.

Today, the Azerbaijani society is also familiar with the paintings of migrant artists living in the United States. The holding of such international exhibitions plays an important role in promoting cultural heritage and developing intercultural dialogue.

The Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victoria Romero said that the opening of the traveling exhibition "The Heart of a Migrant" in Baku plays a special role not only in recognizing Mexican culture, but also in drawing attention to the global significance of the migration issue. The Ambassador expressed her gratitude to the museum's management and staff for their support in organizing the exhibition.

The exhibition features 45 works by 26 Mexican artists, including those living in the United States. The idea for this traveling exhibition arose during the Days of Creativity of Artists from the Two Countries, organized by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad. These works have previously been shown to art lovers in various regions of Mexico, as well as in major US cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami and New York.

Exhibition curator Maricruz Sibaja, sharing her thoughts on the inspiration behind these works, noted that generosity is the central theme of her work and reflects this concept in interpersonal relationships and the relationship between man and nature. These works confirm the commitment of Mexicans to their traditions, culture and art.

The art project is designed and curated by Zumrud Ismayilova, head of the museum's Department of International and Public Relations. The exhibition will be open for five days.

The Azerbaijan National History Museum is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern History, Ethnography department, Department of Ancient and Medieval History, Scientific Excursion department, Laboratory for Museum Restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National History Museum.

In addition, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

In 2024, the National History Museum enriched its collection with new exhibits. Among them were the personal belongings of Academician of the USSR Academy of Architecture, State Prize Laureate, People's Architect of the USSR, member of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland Mikail Useynov (1905-1992), architectural historian, State Prize Laureate, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, Professor Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946), director and film actor, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR Ramiz Aliyev (1932-2002), the first female qanun performer in Azerbaijan, Honored Artist Asya Taghiyeva (1935-2011).