Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra to give concert in Baku

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at the International Mugam Center on March 2.

The concert program "Crossing Lines 2" will feature Alfred Schnittke's Concerto for Piano and String Orchestra, Igor Stravinsky's Three Pieces for Clarinet, Anton von Webern's Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, Dmitry Burtsev's "Revisite" and Ayaz Gambarli's "Humay variations."

The event will bring together talented soloists Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Muhammadali Pashazade (clarinet), Afag Garayeva, Humay Gasimzade and Tofig Shikhiyev (piano), Aynur Akhadova, Sanubar Sultanova and Georgiy Imanov (cello). Admission to the concert is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

