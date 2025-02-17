7th ANIMAFILM Festival: With Love from Great Britain” celebrates British Animation in Baku

The 7th ANIMAFILM Festival, titled “With Love from Great Britain,” took place at the Nizami Cinema Center, showcasing BAFTA and Oscar-winning British films, Azernews reports.

Renowned British animation producer Aaron Wood also delivered insightful lectures on topics including “Animation Production,” “Project Development,” and “Pitching” during the event.

Organized by “Peri Film” LLC and the Azerbaijan Animation Association, and supported by the British Council, the festival brought together industry experts and enthusiasts. The festival's media partner was the esteemed animation magazine "Skwigly.