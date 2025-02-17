Premiere of "Valley of the Magicians" play held at the Academic National Drama Theater

On February 15, the premiere of "The Valley of the Magicians", a play based on the work of People's Writer Kamal Abdulla, was held at the Academic National Drama Theater, Azernews reports.

The production, directed by Honored Art Worker Bahram Osmanov, features set design by Gennady Skomorokhov, music by People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, stage movement by Honored Artist Bahruz Ahmadli, lighting design by Rafael Hasanov, and assistant direction by Konul Karimova.

The cast includes Elnur Gadirov as Karvanbashi, Elchin Efendi as Sayyah Magician, Honored Artist Rovshan Karimdukht as Jallad Mammadgulu, Ilaha Hasanova as Pernisa, Honored Artist Matanat Atakishiyeva as Gari, People's Artist Ali Nur as Seyid Sari, People's Artist Kazim Abdullayev as Ibrahim Aga, and Honored Artist Kazim Hasanguliyev as Ag Dervish.

Set in a mystical world, the play explores the harmony between parallel realms. It tells the story of the Caravan Head, who, in search of his father, the Executioner, arrives at the Valley of Sorcerers by fate. There, a tragic meeting occurs between the White Dervish and the spirit summoned by the Wandering Sorcerer, who lives in both worlds.

The play reflects on the tragic fate of a person desperately seeking truth, only to realize that this pursuit may lead to disaster and misfortune.

The play will be performed again from February 16-27.