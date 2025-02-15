ArtVerg: Film "Woman in Gold" screened in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



The Landmark Baku Cine Club has hosted a screening and discussion of the film "Woman in Gold" as part of the ArtVerg project, organized by the Arts Council Azerbaijan and The Landmark Hotel.

At the opening of the evening, project curator Islam Mammadov noted that ArtVerg is dedicated to art related to painting, music, sculpture, architecture, and other cultural fields. Each film presented in the program reveals the world of art, introducing viewers to great masters and their works.

Film screenings are free, but participation is only possible with prior registration. The ArtVerg project was created to bring viewers closer to art through cinema, to introduce them to the biographies of artists, musicians, sculptors and architects, and to inspire creative expression. After each screening, viewers participate in discussions where artistic techniques, historical context, and the impact of art on society are discussed.

"Woman in Gold" (2015) is a historical drama directed by Simon Curtis, with a screenplay by David Thompson. The film is based on the real-life events of Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish refugee living in Los Angeles, whose family suffered during the Holocaust. She, along with aspiring lawyer Randy Schoenberg, fought the Austrian government for about ten years to reclaim a painting by Gustav Klimt depicting her aunt, known as "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I," or "Woman in Gold." The painting and much other property were stolen by Austrian Nazis in Vienna on the eve of World War II. The return of the "Woman in Gold" painting becomes a symbol of the struggle for justice and the preservation of cultural heritage.

After the screening, a lively discussion of the film took place, during which guests shared their impressions, reflected on the role of art in historical memory, and discussed the fate of works that found themselves at the center of political and social conflicts.

