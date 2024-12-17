Public Council under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture holds meeting

The next meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan was held.

The meeting of the Council, which was held at the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli, was also attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and Deputy Director of the Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Advanced Training Center for Culture Seymur Huseynov.

The Chairman of the Public Council, Academician Nizami Jafarov, provided information on the activities carried out over the past period, the preparation of the annual report, and other current issues ahead.

In their speeches, Deputy Chairmen of the Public Council, Akbar Goshali and Vugar Gadirov, emphasized the importance of organizing public hearings in all regions where public hearings have not been held so far, and also expressed their views on a number of issues that need to be resolved.

At the meeting, Council members - Honored Art Worker Ayaz Salayev, Khanoglan Ahmadov, and Samira Mustafayeva - spoke about the appeals made to the Council, the problems raised, initiatives, and proposals.

Deputy Minister Farid Jafarov spoke at the end of the meeting and expressed his views on the issues touched upon in the speeches, the problems raised, and the proposals put forward.