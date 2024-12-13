Reza Deqati exhibits photos reflecting truth about Azerbaijan in Morocco

By Laman Ismayilova



World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has showcased his photo works reflecting truth about Azerbaijan in Morocco in the National Museum of Photography in Rabat, Morocco.

The exhibition "Modern Odyssey" features 20 photos and 5 books by famous photographer Reza Deghati.

Visitors can get up close and personal with examples of world-class photography at the exhibition. These works evoke a storm of emotions and reflect historical events, the heroism of martyrs.

The exhibition includes Reza Deghati's photos taken from Azerbaijan's liberated lands, as well as those taken from the Shirvan Shah Palace and Guba's Khinalig village.

The photo "F?ryad" (Scream), which captures the sorrow of a mother's loss, and other photos such as "Yanan Ev" (Burning House) and "Güll?l?nmi? Heyk?l" (Bullet-riddled Statue) evoke the tragedies that the Azerbaijani people have faced.

Each picture has a story behind it. This becomes clearer through the works of a world-renowned photographer like Reza Deghati, who strives to convey these stories to exhibition visitors. The emotions and shocks captured by his lens create vivid impressions about the diverse human experiences.

The exhibition will last until June 30, 2025. The opening ceremony was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

He familiarized the international community with the outcome of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities on the liberated Azerbaijani lands, he witnessed while traveling across Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with Dostluq Order.

The photographer was awarded the Glory Medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.