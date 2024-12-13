Shusha city covered with snow

By Laman Ismayilova



The first snowfall of the season has fallen in the city of Shusha.

Snow that fell at night gave the city a special beauty. The air temperature has dropped significantly compared to previous days.

Snowflakes covered the historic architecture and rugged terrain in a soft layer of white, highlighting the city's profound beauty.

Shusha is known for its rich cultural heritage. The snow adds a magical quality to the city.

The iconic panoramas of the surroundings are now draped in a silvery veil, offering mesmerizing views that local residents and visitors cherish alike.