Promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage

bp yesterday presented an exquisite book album and website featuring diverse generations of Azerbaijani artists and a selection of their masterpieces created over the past 60 years, starting from the 1960s. These are the artists that best represent the vibrant, colourful, and multifaceted nature of Azerbaijan’s fascinating creative landscape.

The project is part of bp’s ongoing support for the promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

The publication is in three languages - Azerbaijani, English and Russian. The artworks featured in the album were selected from a collection of 12,000 pieces of creative art encompassing painting, sculpture, graphics, applied arts, and theatrical decoration art - all on display at the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

The publication represents an unprecedented illustration of world-famous art masters alongside the emerging yet powerful young generation of Azerbaijan’s national art school.

Addressing the event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said: "We are proud to present this unique art book, which for the first time brings together the grand masters of Azerbaijan’s remarkable creative art, including Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salahov, Toghrul Narimanbayov, Mikayil Abdullayev, Mirjavad Mirjavadov, Ashraf Murad, Rasim Babayev, Boyukagha Mirzazade, Omar Eldarov, Latif Karimov, Vajiha Samadova, Maral Rahmanzade, and many other great names alongside emerging young talents. This book once again highlights the symbolic power of creativity, imagination, and inspiration that the word “art” embodies. bp is truly honoured to contribute to the promotion of both Azerbaijan’s world-renowned and evolving creative art."

The art book is bp’s gift to relevant art centres, museums, galleries and libraries as well as all art lovers. The new website is now publicly available and can be accessed at www.az-art.gallery.

The total cost of the project, including the development and publication of the book and website, is 85,300 AZN ($50,200).

The project was implemented by the Initiatives and Projects Centre (TLM).