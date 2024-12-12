Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Cultural Commission convenes for its fourth meeting

By Laman Ismayilova



The fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Cultural Commission has convened for its fourth meeting.

The meeting, which took place at Azerbaijan National Library, was co-chaired by Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu.

Noting that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye friendship is evident in both bilateral and international formats, Farid Jafarov mentioned that during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, four additional elements related to Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage were included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Two of these were the nomination files for "Craftsmanship and performing art of balaban/mey ", "The Art of Making and Playing the Balaban" and "The Art of Mother-of-Pearl Inlay," which were jointly presented by Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The acceptance of multinational files on "The Art of Illumination: Tazhib/Tazhib/Zarhalkori/Tezhip/Naqqoshlik" and "Iftar and Related Socio-Cultural Traditions" was also made possible with the participation of Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Turkiye's DeputyMinister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu reminded attendees that the first meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Turkiye Commission on Culture took place on March 1, 2021, in Ankara.

Since the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Cultural Commission, attended by the relevant ministries of both countries, cultural cooperation has been further strengthened, and ties between the relevant structures have deepened. Many issues outlined in the report signed at the previous meeting have been resolved, and work continues on the remaining ones.

The leaders of the respective structural units from both ministries subsequently exchanged experiences on cooperation in areas such as cultural heritage, intangible cultural heritage, cinema and other audiovisual fields, museum affairs, the book industry, performing arts (theater), cultural and creative industries, improving the regulatory framework, as well as discussing strategic development, project management, and education in the field of culture, as well as international cooperation. The prospects for further collaboration in these areas were also discussed.

Following the presentations, the protocol for the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Cultural Commission was signed.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Commission in Turkiye in 2025.