Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists announces its program

The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists will take place in Baku on December 20-24.
The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and Bulbul Vocal School.
Below is the festival program:
December 20
- 14:00 – Azerbaijan National Conservatory, concert by faculty and students "Heritage of Bulbul"
- 15:00 – Azerbaijan National Conservatory, academic seminar "Azerbaijani National Vocal"
- 19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, concert by students of the Bulbul Vocal School
December 21
- 19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, concert in memory of People's Artist Shahlar Guliyev featuring soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater
- 19:00 – Fikrat Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic, concert by People's Artist Sevinc Ibrahimgizi accompanied by the Philharmonic's chamber ensemble conducted by People's Artist Rafael Bayramov
December 22
- 19:00 – Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, "Chamber Music Evening" featuring the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by People's Artist and conductor Fakhraddin Karimov
December 23
- 14:00 – Fikret Amirov Conference-Concert Hall, "New Works" – new songs and romances by composers
- 19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, "Arias and Romances by Russian Composers" featuring soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater
December 24
- 19:00 – Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, solemn closing ceremony featuring soloists, orchestra, and choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, conducted by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, choir master – Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva
