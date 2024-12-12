Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists announces its program

By Laman Ismayilova



The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists will take place in Baku on December 20-24.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and Bulbul Vocal School.

Below is the festival program:

December 20

14:00 – Azerbaijan National Conservatory, concert by faculty and students "Heritage of Bulbul"

15:00 – Azerbaijan National Conservatory, academic seminar "Azerbaijani National Vocal"

19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, concert by students of the Bulbul Vocal School

December 21

19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, concert in memory of People's Artist Shahlar Guliyev featuring soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

19:00 – Fikrat Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic, concert by People's Artist Sevinc Ibrahimgizi accompanied by the Philharmonic's chamber ensemble conducted by People's Artist Rafael Bayramov

December 22

19:00 – Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, "Chamber Music Evening" featuring the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by People's Artist and conductor Fakhraddin Karimov

December 23

14:00 – Fikret Amirov Conference-Concert Hall, "New Works" – new songs and romances by composers

19:00 – Bulbul Foundation, "Arias and Romances by Russian Composers" featuring soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

December 24

19:00 – Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, solemn closing ceremony featuring soloists, orchestra, and choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, conducted by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, choir master – Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva

