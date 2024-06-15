National Carpet opens exhibition dedicated to Montenegrin culture

Laman Ismayilova

Montenegrin culture and lifestyle have been showcased at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The project is co-organised by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the National Museum of Montenegro with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Montenegro.

Speaking at the event, Director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova, said that the 19th–20th century national costumes of Montenegro are displayed at the exhibition called "Beauty of Diversity".

Over 170 exhibits selected from the collections of the National Museum of Montenegro, the Museum of Montenegrin Ethnography, the Museum of King Nikola, and the Historical Museum of Montenegro demonstrate the rich national and cultural heritage of Montenegro.

Montenegro, the smallest country on the Balkan Peninsula, is also one of the countries with the richest traditional culture. Here, ancient Balkan, Roman, Byzantine, Greek, Slavic, and even Turkish and Islamic cultural heritage were organically combined, and a common traditional culture was created.

The elements of the Adriatic Sea basin, the Mediterranean basin, and Eastern culture have been combined in Montenegrin clothing for centuries, leading to the creation of a unique culture.

Amina Malikova said that the clothing samples presented at the exhibition fully express the richness of the cultural features of Montenegro and, at the same time, demonstrate the traditions of tolerance.

"I am sure that Azerbaijani visitors, while at the exhibition, with surprise and familiarity, will find "dolama", "labbade" and other clothes among the clothes of Montenegro. Cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity, preservation, and development of this diversity make Montenegrin traditional culture unforgettable," she added.

The museum director also noted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro were established in 2008 and are constantly developing.

Officials of both countries have met many times, and various agreements have been signed between our countries.

However, this is the first time that the exhibition showcasing the traditional culture of this charming European country - Montenegro, has been organised in Azerbaijan.

Amina Malikova expressed her deep gratitude to all the people and employees who contributed to the organisation of the exhibition.

The Azerbaijani MP, academician Rafael Huseynov, hailed the exhibition.

"When we look at the exhibits, we feel the pleasure, commonality of thoughts and feelings between our peoples. Today, Azerbaijani citizens can freely come and go to Montenegro, and Montenegrin citizens can freely come and go to Azerbaijan. Of course, behind this lie the diplomatic relations, political relations, and spiritual closeness of our peoples. I would like to thank the guests from Montenegro and the National Carpet Museum for organising this exhibition. These exhibits not only show part of the culture but will also introduce the national and spiritual richness of the Montenegrin people to the residents and visitors of our capital. During the three-month exhibition, visitors to the Carpet Museum will get to know and love the Montenegrin people, their culture, and historical tradition even more closely," said Rafael Huseynov.

The director of the National Museum of Montenegro, artist Yaksha Chalasan, said that this exhibition, which was opened in order to present a part of the rich cultural heritage of the Montenegrin people to friendly Azerbaijan, can be interpreted as the richness of the intermingling of different cultures.

In the rich and unique cultural environment of Montenegro, national costumes represent a valuable creation of traditional life and culture with their multiple importance and roles. As a product of the values, knowledge, and traditions that arose and formed in the past, were adopted and developed, it bears witness to the folk life and creativity accumulated in the area over the centuries.

Director of the Historical Museum of Montenegro Filip Kuzman underlined that it is not surprising to find a large number of different costumes in the territory of Montenegro. Their unique aesthetic expression is expressed through special shapes, colours, ornaments, decorations, and details. Cultural, national, and religious characteristics of the people and ethnic communities living in the area are presented in these clothes.

He emphasised that culture and tradition are a universal link that unites the spiritual-historical identity of all peoples and cultures. It is a connection that unites people and countries and allows us to better understand another and different world.

"Promoting cultural values ??with all their peculiarities, as well as with the similarities we find in other peoples and cultures, is undoubtedly the best and most beautiful way of communication between people. Mutual respect for traditions is a prerequisite for openness to all. In addition, it is our duty to develop and value intercultural dialogue and cooperation, to promote the development and promotion of all these values, which form a valuable and irreplaceable part of our unique and common cultural and historical heritage," said Filip Kuzman.

Next, the Carpet Museum visitors got acquainted with the exhibition, which lasts until August 31.