Uzbekistan awards director of International Mugham Center

Laman Ismayilova

Director of the International Mugham Center Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has been awarded the title of honorary professor of the Uzbekistan State Institute of Culture and Art, Azernews reports.

Sahib Pashazada successfully tours many countries like Turkiye, Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.

In 2011, Sahib Pashazade was awarded with the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. He is an associate professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Sahib Pashazade was also awarded the "Progress" medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pashazade became the first Azerbaijani musician, who has been awarded a medal for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

In 2023, Sahib Pashazade was appointed director of the International Mugham Center.