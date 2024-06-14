Azerbaijan's national heritage highlighted in Uzbekistan

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "National heritage of Azerbaijan living in Pearls of Art" has opened its doors at Uzbekistan Fine Arts Gallery, Azernews reports.

The event was organized within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture held in Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, his Uzbek counterpart Ozodbek Nazarbekov, well-known figures of culture, art and science took part in the opening ceremony.

The first part of the exhibition covers Azim Azimzadehn's art, the founder of professional Azerbaijani graphics, preserved in the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, created at the beginning of the 20th century.

Artistic interpretations of graphic works are developed on the basis of unique exhibits of the museum fund.

Nearly 27 carpets from a private collection related to the 18th-20th centuries are showcased as part of the event.

The exposition also displays carpets produced by Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Handicrafts of embroidery, jewelry, coppersmith and netting are exhibited on the second floor of the gallery.

Here artisans have visually demonstrated the process of making handicrafts.

The idea of ??living traditions was included in the individual photo exhibition called "Ordinary city" presented at Uzbekistan Fine Arts Gallery.

The guests also viewed clothing collections of "ATIDE" and "Anara Zakirli".

The brand "ATIDE" was founded in 2019 by talented fashion designer Aida Kahveci.

The brand's name means "chest", which is no coincidence. Its main goal is to preserve the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and pass it on to future generations by combining the national costumes with modern fashion.

The presented "Shamakhi" clothing collection is named after Shamakhi, one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani brand "Anara Zakirli" was founded in 2018 by Anara Zakirli, in order to introduce Azerbaijan's national carpet ornaments to the fashion world by synthesizing them with modern clothes, and to bring the country's culture, shining in the harmony of the East and the West.

The presented "Zarafshan" clothing collection was inspired by Azerbaijan's "Afshan" carpet.

Odlar yurdu clothes are made of unique fabrics that reflect the national ornaments.

Centuries of history, mysterious stories, exquisite craftsmanship and boundless imagination are behind each work presented in the collection.

Historical relics, carpets and other handicrafts presented to the accompaniment of Azerbaijani folk songs left a lasting impression on visitors.

The Azerbaijani Culture Days in Tashkent feature a large-scale program that became another celebration of Azerbaijani culture and art in the fraternal country.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture was remembered for a play "I am who I am" staged by the Azerbaijan State Yugh Theatre at the Uzbek State Institute of Art and Culture.

The Uzbek art lovers also enjoyed Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre presented this world-famous work at the Uzbekistan State Academic Theatre.

On June 13, the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, will host a presentation of the book "The Sword and the Pen" by the well-known author of historical novels, Mammad Said Ordubadi.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Tashkent will last until June 14.