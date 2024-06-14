Egyptian photographer visits Gilavar Photo Club

Laman Ismayilova

Egyptian photographer Ahmed Mohamed Hassan has visited Gilavar Photo Club, Azernews reports. The meeting was organized by Gilavar Photo Club with the support of Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

The project "Meeting with the Photo Guest" united local photographers within the PesekarSen educational program.

Chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club management Rashad Mehdiyev informed the guests about the activities of the Gilavar Photo Club.

In his speech, Rashad Mehdiyev hailed the successes of Azerbaijani photographers in the international arena.

Founder and head of the Pharaoh International Photo Club Ahmed Mohamed Hassan shared his ideas with the photographers and made a presentation.

He gave a master class to visiting local photographers who were awarded the titles of more than 20 international photo organizations.

In addition, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan acts as a judge in Azerbaijan Photo Salon 2024 organized by Gilavar Photo Club.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two clubs within the framework of the event.

In conclusion, a group of members of the Gilavar Photo Club were awarded honorary diplomas by the Pharaoh international photo club.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.