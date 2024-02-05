Culture Ministry, Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation discuss action plan for 2024

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova.

The minister congratulated her on her appointment and wished her success in her work, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Culture Minister stressed that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to the development of ties with fraternal Turkic states in all areas, in particular, strengthening cultural ties, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, established on the initiative of the head of state and with the support of the Turkic states.

Aktoty Raimkulova thanked for the congratulations and informed the minister about the directions of the fund’s activities. She said that the support of Turkic countries, in particular Azerbaijan, is the main factor in the successful implementation of the tasks facing the fund.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting, including proposals for improving the activities of the fund and the Action Plan for 2024, as well as initiatives related to the promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.