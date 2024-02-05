Ganja hosts exhibition dedicated to Youth Day

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition has opened in Ganja as part of the 10th Voice of Youth Festival organized by the Culture Ministry in honor of Azerbaijan Youth Day.

The exhibition "Youth of Ganja" opened its doors at the Urbanism Centre with the support of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The exhibition of works by young artists, sculptors, photographers, and masters of folk arts and crafts was met with great interest.

Among the guests were the head of the Ganja Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov, public and cultural public figures, etc. The exposition was followed by a concert program and an award ceremony for the talented youth.

The main goal of the G?ncliyin S?si festival is to increase the interest of young people in the creative field as well as identify talents.

As part of the festival, a series of events were organised in Baku and in the regions of the country, covering such areas of art as music, theatre, painting, and decorative and applied arts.

With the participation of young people, concerts, puppet shows, creative fairs, and thematic exhibitions are held in Baku, Ganja, Gakh, and Salyan.

Voice of Youth Festival aims to increase the interest of young people in the creative field as well as identify new talents.

The festival's tenth edition covered such areas of art as music, theatre, painting, decorative arts, and applied arts.

As part of the festival, a series of events were successfully held in Baku and in the Ganja, Gakh, and Salyan districts.

With the participation of young people, concerts, puppet shows, creative fairs, and thematic exhibitions were organised in different cities.

For the first time, a concert program dedicated to ashiq art was held as part of the festival.