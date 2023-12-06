Icherisheher Reserve, Ichan-Kala Museum expand cooperation

Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve has expanded cooperation with Uzbekistan's Ichan-Kala Historical Architectural State Museum.

Icherisheher Reserve's Board Chairman Shahin Seidzade signed Protocol of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation with representative of the Khorezm region Maksud Bekchanov, Azernews reports.

The document aims to boost cooperation between the two structures in the field of preserving cultural heritage, organizing joint events in the field of tourism and culture in order to promote the expansion of ties between two countries.

Then the guests got acquainted with the activities of the Icherisheher Center for Traditional Art.

The Ichan-Kala Historical Architectural State Museum was founded in 1920. Since 1969 the Ichan-Kala city is a museum and reserve.

Some 14 independent exhibits in the museum-reserve reveal the period of Khorezm and Khiva's history, practical art, craft, culture and literary life.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.