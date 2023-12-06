Carpet Museum presents exhibition dedicated to Western Azerbaijani carpets

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition "Western Azerbaijani carpets: The Memory of Our Historical Pattern".

Timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the event is co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry and the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The exhibition displays 21 carpets and carpet products with well-known compositions woven by carpet masters from the regions and villages of Western Azerbaijani countries such as Goycha, Zangezur, Aghbaba, Pambak and Loru.

Among the exhibits are Gasimushaghi, Lampa, Mughan, Gubadli and Ganja carpets, brought by compatriots deported from their native land.

They treat these carpets like a relic. Western Azerbaijani women applied classical traditions, rich patterns and unique color scheme in these carpet samples woven based on the famous compositions.

At the same time, they managed to skilfully add their feelings, eye-catching color scheme and informative details that make these carpets special.

The flat-woven shadda and the carpet product khurjun (a valise consisting of two parts), which is widely used in households, amazes the visitors.

A catalogue and a video on the same theme were also presented as part of the event.

The exhibition will be on until January 5, 2024.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularizing and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.