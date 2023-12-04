Azerbaijani vocalist among best students from CIS countries

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani vocalist Teymur Kazimov has been awarded in Russia as the one of the best students from the CIS countries studying in St. Petersburg.

The young talent was handed a letter of gratitude from the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg For academic success and contribution to strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg, Azernews reports.

Teymur Kazimov is a laureate of national and international music competitions. He is a graduate of the Baku Music Academy's Music School-Studio. Currently, the vocalist studies at the St. Petersburg State Conservatory.

The students were greeted by a member of the Government of St. Petersburg, chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev.

In his speech, Evgeny Grigorie noted the students' achievements in their studies, social and professional activities, and wished them further success, conveying congratulations and warmest wishes from the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

Letters of gratitude were presented to 66 students from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.