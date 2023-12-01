Expert: Developing creative fields requires diverse strategy [EXCLUSIVE]

Laman Ismayilova

Creative industries play a vital role in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and enriching cultural diversity.

The expansion of creative industries necessitates the implementation of a comprehensive and diverse strategy.

This strategy can be achieved by establishing educational and training programs, as well as cultivating creative talents through accessible initiatives.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, Expert in Marketing and Digital Transformation Fakhri Eminov emphasised the paramount importance of adopting a varied approach to foster the development of creative fields.

Q: Which intriguing subjects were addressed during the Forum of Culture and Creative Industries held in Baku?

A: The Cultural and Creative Industries Forum in Baku was truly remarkable, exploring a variety of fascinating topics that seamlessly combined theory with real-world applications. I found the insights shared by both local and foreign experts convincing, as they discussed ongoing and future projects, industry challenges, and shared examples along with their visions. In my opinion, it's crucial to absorb global experiences and thoughtfully tailor them to the local market before launching beyond borders. I believe this kind of approach establishes solid groundwork for future growth and expansion.

Q: What is the overall economic influence of the creative industries sector?

A: The creative industry has diverse areas such as advertising, film, music, design, fashion, software, and many more. Each area forms a substantial industry in its own right. The impact of each area is different depending on the country. We are already well aware of which countries are best known for, let's say, fashion, films, or advertising. These industries are collectively and even separately multi-billion industries and make a significant impact on the global economy. To harness this impact, it's crucial to import global experience, dig into the details, learn through failures, and then export well-established brands with unique identities, values, and visions. This iterative process contributes to the growth of not only individual sectors but also the overall industry and economic landscape.

Q: What are the present obstacles that encounter the creative industries?

A: The creative industries confront various challenges in the contemporary landscape. These obstacles contain issues such as evolving technological landscapes, intellectual property concerns, changing consumer behaviours, global competition, and the need for sustainable business models. The impact of external factors like economic instabilities and societal shifts poses further challenges to the dynamic and ever-evolving creative industry. Navigating these barriers requires innovative strategies and adaptability to ensure the continued growth and resilience of creative industries.

Q: What actions do you believe should be implemented to enhance the advancement of creative fields?

A: In my opinion, developing creative fields requires a diverse strategy. First and foremost, it is the implementation of educational and training initiatives, the development of creative talents through accessible programs, and the development of skills from an early age. At the same time, supporting innovation is critical, requiring financial and institutional support in the form of subsidies and incentives to stimulate creative projects and experimentation.

Additionally, promoting collaboration between the creative industries and other sectors through innovative clusters, hubs, co-working spaces, etc., improving digital infrastructure to adapt to evolving technologies such as AI, AR, VR, IoT, etc., and strengthening intellectual property protection are important steps.

Also, ensuring a simplified and comprehensive legal framework adds another essential layer to this strategy.

Last but not least, exploring flexible funding models such as venture capital and crowdfunding, as well as investing in ongoing research and development, will ensure that the industry remains dynamic and responsive to emerging trends.

I truly believe that a holistic approach creates an environment facilitative to sustainable growth and prosperity in the creative industry.

Q: Do you think the forum will have a positive impact on the growth of creative industries in Azerbaijan?

A: Certainly, it sure will. The significance of communities lies at the core of development, providing a platform for experts, professionals, and newcomers to reach together, exchange experiences, share knowledge, and, above everything else, create! I share the belief that this will indeed open new horizons and break down the barriers within the industry, benefiting both its members and the industry as a whole.