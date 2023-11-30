Formation of competitive audiovisual space discussed in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

A panel session, The Formation of a Competitive Audiovisual Space in the Digital Era, has been held as part of the Forum of Culture and Creative Industries in Baku.

At the session, moderated by Chairman of the Azerbaijan Producers Guild Fikrin Bekta?i, animation expert Ogtay Yusibov touched upon the importance of digital and other audiovisual content. He spoke about the work done in the field of animation and the growing interest in this field, Azernews reports.

The head of the School of Bloggers operating in Finland, Elena Eyvazli, noted that video blogging and influencerism in Azerbaijan are more developed than in 2008 and drew parallels in this area between Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

She emphasised that blogging gives people the opportunity to share their ideas, knowledge, and experience with a global audience via the Internet.

"This tool has become relevant today for the exchange of information, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Although the product is already selling well in the market, you can expand your audience with the help of influencers. With the right influencer, it is more convenient to introduce a new product to the market and acquire new customers for existing products," she added.

In turn, the director of the Baku Short Film Festival, Feruz Shamiev shared the history of the festival's creation.

"We focus on the creation of joint programs aimed at the development of local and international projects. This should also bring local viewers closer to auteur cinema. Many festivals feature original films on a non-commercial basis. Projects should be supported not only by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, but also through various platforms," he said.

CEO of Wediacorp Holding Co. LTD. (Turkiye) Funda Demir ?en, who has been conducting research since 2015 on the topics What is copyright in Azerbaijan?, How should world-famous works and songs be protected?, spoke about alternative earnings on YouTube and other platforms, advertising, and brand integration in social networks:

"With the right approach, social networks can generate income. For example, you can work with advertisers and post their materials on your resources and organise the sale of various goods or services through social networks," she added.

Director of Peotika Film Production and founder of the Diaspora International Short Film Festival, Emrah K?l?ç, stressed that the film industry in Turkiye is gradually developing and creating innovations. He pointed out the need to apply Turkish experience in this field in Azerbaijan and move towards innovation through the joint exchange of ideas.

During the panel session, questions of interest to the participants were answered.