Brazilian Classical Music Festival underway in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted another spectacular concert as part of the 2nd Brazilian Classical Music Festival.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz opened the event with a welcoming speech, Azernews reports.

The ambassador briefed the audience about the event program, noting that the concert will allow Azerbaijani music lovers to become better acquainted with examples of Brazilian music and the work of composers.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed musical compositions by Brazilian composers under the baton of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

Recall that Azerbaijan State Piano Trio and the State String Quartet were also invited to perform at the festival. The concert program includes works by Francisco Braga, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Francisco Mignone.

The musicians captivated the audience with their virtuosity.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov.