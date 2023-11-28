Azerbaijani musicians captivate Egyptian audience

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have captivated the audience in Egypt.

The classical music concert took place at Cairo Opera House to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt, the Egyptian Culture Ministry and the Cairo Opera House.

Representatives of Egyptian government, as well as well-known cultural figures attended the concert.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov highlighted the unparalleled services of Heydar Aliyev, the genius politician, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, and his contributions to the development of relations with the Middle East, including the Arab countries.

The diplomat stressed that the National Leader paid special attention to the strengthening of cooperation with Egypt.

Next, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra and Cappella Choir delighted the audience with music pieces by Azerbaijani composers under the artistic direction of Ahmed El Saedi.

The classical music program includes Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan Capriccio" and "Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and Orchestra", Gara Garayev's "Adagio" and "Seven Beauties" ballets, Soltan Hajibayov's "Caravan", Niyazi's "Concert Waltz" and Tofig Bakikhanov's "Good and Evil".

The musician will perform under the baton of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov. The concert soloist is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yegane Akhundova.