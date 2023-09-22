National Drama Theater to delight theater lovers with new play

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater invites theater lovers to enjoy a play "Oh, this long love road" on September 24.

The play was commissioned by the Culture Ministry to mark the 110th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Mikayil Mushfig, Azernews reports.

The production will be shown for the 50th time at the theater, bringing together Honored Artists Anar Heybatov, Munevvar Aliyeva, Ayshad Mammadov, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, Honored Artists Elnar Garayev, Mehriban Khanlarova, actors Rustam Rustamov, Ilyas Ahmadov, Vusal Mustafayev, Khadija Novruzlu and Rada Nasibova.

The artistic director and production director is the late director, People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov, the play director is Anar Sadigov, the stage designer-Honored Culture Worker Ilham Elkhanoglu, composer-People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.

Since 1873, Azerbaijan National Drama Theater never ceases to amaze theater lovers with exciting productions.

Over these years, the theater has staged plays based on the works of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures like Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Afandiyev, as well as world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol have been staged in the theater.

Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous actors performed at the theater.

The theater workers have successfully toured Turkiye, Russia, Georgia, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.