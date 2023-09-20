National artist demonstrates her art works in Austria

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Ayna Huseynova has demonstrated her art works in Motsartplats Gallery in Salzburg, Austria.

The exhibition "Colors of Feelings" featured 40 paintings dedicated to Azerbaijani culture and traditions, Azernews reports.

Ayna Huseynova's art works aroused great interest among art enthusiasts. The exhibition will be on display until October 31.

Note that Ayna Huseynova is a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh State Art School and the Salzburg Academy of Media Design.

Since 2002, the artist lives in Austria. Although Ayna Huseynova works as a media specialist, she continues to create paintings in her home studio. The artist, who cites the creation of female images as one of his strengths, works primarily in oil paints, but also uses pencil techniques.

Through her art, Huseynova expresses her feelings on canvas using vibrant color, the play of light and shadows.