Yugh Theater to join int'l theater festival in Kazakhstan

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Yugh Theater will participate in BIKEN International Theater Festival to be held in Kazakhstan.

The theater will take place at Taldykorgan Drama Theater from September 29 to October 4 in connection with the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of Kazakhstan Biken Rimovoy, Azernews reports.

Within the festival, Yugh Theater will present the play "Toy d?stgah?" based on Jalil Mammadguluzadeh's work "Çay d?stgah?" on October 3.

Actors Vugar Hajiyev, Tarana Ojagverdiyeva, Ogtay Mehdiyev, Amid Gasimov, Elgun Hamidov, Gunesh Mehdizade and Nigar Mursalova will perform on the stage.

Yugh Theater was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of the state theater.

The name of the theater carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theater is the relevance of chosen topics, non-standard interpretation of familiar stories and experimenting with new forms.

Throughout its history, the Yugh Theater has presented over 90 plays. As for now, the theater takes a special place in the country's theater art.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors are regularly staged in the theater.



