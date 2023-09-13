Culture Ministry awards People's Artist Tofig Agababayev

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has awarded People's Artist Tofig Agababayev with an honorary diploma for the artist's contribution to Azerbaijani culture.

The minister congratulated the prominent artist on his 95th birthday anniversary, Azernews reports.

He underlined Tofig Agababayev's contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and fine arts and handed him an honorary diploma.

Tofig Agababayev, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the attention shown to him. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, and cultural figures also took part in the meeting.

Over these years, Tofig Agababayev has created a myriad of stunning art pieces in the field of monumental arts and crafts, graphics, and painting.

His most famous artworks include "Azerbaijani Lyrics", "Spring", "Absheron Nature Reserve", and "Breath of the Earth" as well as a number of oil paintings.

In 1966-68 he worked as the chief artist of the city of Baku. The name of Tofig Agababayev is associated with the restoration of the coat of arms of the Baku Council and the creation of the symbolic key of Baku.

The mosaic works of the State Statistics Committee and the sports hall of the University of Architecture and Civil Engineering belong to the artist.

Tofig Agababayev's art pieces are currently stored in museums in Azerbaijan, the USA, London, and Canada, and in private collections.