Philharmonic Hall opens new concert season

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall opens a new concert season.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Azernews reports.

The music venue is ready to hold large-scale music festivals, national and international competitions.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

The leadership of the Philharmonic Society also actively supports young talents through various projects, including the "Support to Youth" project.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

"Youth Support" project addresses a wide audience with different tastes. Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the enchanting melodies at one of the country's main music venues.